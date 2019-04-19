NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church will be giving away free gas on Saturday.
The church expects to serve about 200 cars, giving each car up to $15 of free gas, a hug, smile and goodie bags between noon and 2 p.m. at the Twice Daily, 2112 Charlotte Ave., Nashville
“This connection and engagement event for the community is an outward sign for the congregation of Gordon Memorial UMC to share hope and love to its neighbors as we celebrate Easter,” Interim Pastor Junius Dotson, who is also CEO of Discipleship Ministries.
A team of nearly 50 volunteers will be on hand washing windows, pumping gas and greeting neighbors for the first-time event they are calling See All the People.
See All The People is a community engagement initiative of Discipleship Ministries, an international agency of the United Methodist Church.
