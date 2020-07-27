NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Church Street Park closed on Monday and will remained closed through October as it undergoes renovations.
Last month, the city approved nearly half a million dollars in renovations which will be funded by an in-kind gift from the Historic Capitol Corridor Foundation.
The work that begins today will be in preparation for the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
The first improvements to the park will include a new suffrage-inspired mural that will be unveiled August 16th.
That's when the park will re-open, but just for two days.
After a COVID-friendly suffrage celebration in Nashville, the park will close again until October 5th.
During that time, the city will work on new lighting, new plants and overall maintenance to improve the appearance of the park.
Once the park reopens in October, the city will have an open discussion on adding in public fitness classes, shows and other entertainment in the Church Street Park space.
