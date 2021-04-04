NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Easter Sunday services were celebrated all over Music City. Watson Grove Missionary Baptist Church held their first in-person worship service for members in an outdoor service along the Cumberland River.
Members had to pre-register for the Easter service entitled ‘Resurrection on the River’ where members brought lawn chairs and worshipped together in the amphitheater of Cumberland Park.
“So people will get to see each other's faces. I get to hear people. I’m trying to get through the day without crying because I have not seen some of these folks in a year, in about a year in two months,” said Pastor John Faison Sr.
Leaders of the church worked hard to plan this service in the safest way possible. Screenings, mask wearing, and social distancing was key for Sunday morning’s outdoor service. It’s a reflection of how far the city has come since the start of the pandemic.
“Even in the midst of all this there’s still joy available. That's really what the Christian faith is for me. It's a space of joy that is cordon and protected amidst all of the chaos and challenging.
Dr. Alex Jahangir with the metro covid-19 task force attended the service.
“We need to get more of our minorities in our city vaccinated. We need to get more young people vaccinated that happens by being intentional and by having leaders by whom people trust to get them there,” said Dr. Jahangir.
Despite the troubles the pandemic presented this past year, the Pastor wanted a series of messages to be taken from this experience.
“It’s a marriage of fellowship but also empowerment, information and preparing folks to make sure the future looks better than the past,” said Pastor Faison.
Watson Grove Missionary Church will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday at their Nashville location from 3-5:30pm. Click here for more information.
