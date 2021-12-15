NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville’s oldest Catholic Church has been under construction ever since tornadoes blew through the city one year ago.
Parishioners got the chance to see an important piece of the church restored Wednesday.
The Church of the Assumption has been in the Germantown community since the 18th century.
“It was hard for us to see it come down, but seeing it go back up is kind of a sign that things are coming alive again,” Father Bede Price said.
Several witnessed the moment the steeple took its place again after the church was heavily damaged in the March 2020 tornado. They watched in anticipation.
“It’s a very special place because it’s the locust for the Latin mass, the old mass, and the Diocese of Nashville,” Eiland Glover, a parishioner of the church said. “It’s the mass that was practiced for 1,500 years roughly before the second Vatican council. So, it’s a place where the oldest treasures of the church and of Christianity are practiced today.”
The steeple going up is a sign of resilience. It's something they want those who have been impacted by the recent tornados to know.
“Even in the midst of Tennessee and Kentucky and Illinois and Arkansas, wherever there’s been devastation in recent days, they can find hope in these kinds of moments,” the bishop of the church said. “Yes, we have to grieve. We have to mourn the passing of loved ones. And to restart again but we are a people of faith, hope, and love and we can do this together.”
The bishop blessed the cross before it went on top of the steep land and placed a relic of Saint Roch.
“He’s the Patron Saint of pandemics basically," Father Bede Price said. “And so it’s kind of like having that there mean that it’s a sign that we’ll have his prayers.”
Once the cross was constructed in place, the crowd cheered. This was a moment neighbor Stan Schklar was glad to see.
“It’s so great especially for the people of this church to have their steeple going back up,” Schklar said. “They’ve redone their roof, and it’s just a symbol of rebuilding Germantown after that tornado.”
