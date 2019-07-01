MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Music City Baptist Church hosted a veterans outreach initiative on Monday.
The program helps veterans become aware of all the resources available to them.
When veterans are battling mental health issues or need medical assistance, this initiative is to make them aware of how they can better be helped.
“We want to make sure that our veterans are being taken care of,” said Ben Graham, Senior Pastor at Music City Baptist Church. “As we go out and have picnics and enjoy the fireworks that’s going on, we don’t want to forget about the veterans who have fought and sacrificed so we can enjoy this freedom.”
