NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are taking their fight against violent crime to local churches, enlisting their help to retrieve unwanted or stolen guns. Starting Tuesday, eight churches around Nashville will have lockboxes where guns can be turned in, no questions asked.
The program, launched by MNPD's Office of Alternative Policing Strategies, is intended to get potentially dangerous weapons off the streets and out of unsafe hands.
Last year, more than 1,300 guns were stolen from cars within Davidson County, MNPD reports.
Pastor of Change Ministry Church in Nashville, Orlando Westbrooks, jumped at the idea of participating in the gun retrieval program. In his younger years, he found himself stuck in a life of crime before turning his life around.
"Praising God first and foremost is what changed my life," Westbrooks said. "I used to be [on the streets] so I have compassion for all those who may be out there caught up in situations. I have much compassion. And I believe that's what really motivates me the most."
Anytime a gun is handed into one of the participating churches, the pastor will place the gun into the lockbox. It will be safely stored until police can be dispatched to collect it.
“We place it into the box and once we place it into the box, we put the locks on them. I have no keys. None of us will have a key," Westrooks said, demonstrating how to use the lockbox that Metro Police provided him.
According to MNPD, the following locations have been equipped with secure lockboxes to safely store weapons until police can collect them:
- Bethel Church of Nazarene; 455 Broadmoor Drive
- Change Ministry Church; 1001 N 5th Street
- Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church; 1600 14th Avenue North
- Inner City Ministry; 1000 Apex Street
- Madison Church of Christ; 106 Gallatin Pike
- Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; 1032 Monroe Street
- New Hope Baptist Church; 6010 S New Hope Road
- The Rock United Ministries; 2422 Alameda Street
Westbrooks hopes this new partnership with MNPD will put a dent in Nashville's violent crime numbers.
"I don't think they really understand how on person's death affects so many people," Westbrooks said. "They don't understand the magnitude of just carrying a gun."
You do not have to be a member of the church to visit any of the above locations.
