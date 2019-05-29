NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It was the beginning of the next chapter for Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Wednesday night.
Members of the church repeatedly said it will be good to get justice, but the trial wasn’t the end.
On Tuesday Emanuel Samson was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Melanie Crow outside the church in 2017.
She was one of several shot when Samson opened fire into the church.
On Wednesday night there was a small group of members of the church sitting around a table in the building.
Prayer was a big theme at the Bible study as church members talked through all the events that took place since they met last.
Members said the tragic shooting is a common topic at these meetings, but this is the first time in two years they feel a weight lifted off their shoulders.
“I’m looking over there and they’re laughing and talking,” said church member Brenda Enderson. “We’re in a better place today than we have been in the last year and a half, a much better place today.”
Samson once attended the church.
Members said it’s a night and day change from when they knew him and it was tough to see him show no remorse in the courtroom.
Now it’s time to focus on moving forward.
“We spent a lot of Wednesday night Bible study just talking about this situation, especially a couple of months prior. It helps people,” said church member Danny Carter. “We just keep worshiping God and keep growing.”
The group spent a good amount of time praying for the victims of the Waffle House shooting. Those families will be going through a trial soon.
With the trial ending on Tuesday, the pain and emotions are still fresh with the church members and they know first-hand how much support those families will need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.