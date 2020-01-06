FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Midstate church security teams and pastors are learning what to do if they come face-to-face with an active shooter through a drill.
The drill comes a little over a week after a shooting at a Texas church.
"So, it puts them in his position and allows them to see in real time, could they have done it?," Ken Alexandrow with Agape Tactical said.
Alexandrow runs training scenarios to help people learn from real active shooter situations including the one in Texas.
During that shooting, a man opened fire and killed two people. A church security member shot him dead. It happened in about six seconds.
"Any time you have an incident, you need to have an after action review so we can learn from those incidents so we're not doomed to repeat them," Alexandrow said.
Church security teams and pastors heard what they can do to better protect their congregants and prevent a shooting from happening inside their church.
If that happens, they'll also know how to protect themselves.
"People don't come here to think about safety and security, but unfortunately, we live in a time where churches are some of the most unprotected places," Dean Barham, Spiritual Life Minister at Fourth Avenue Church of Christ said.
Barham said the man who shot the shooter in Texas helped save the lives of others.
"I think actually that's a gift of God too. Some people will teach and preach. Other people are in places to help other people be safe," Barham said.
