The following churches have reported altering the Sunday worship schedules because of icy conditions:
- Arlington United Methodist Church, Murfreesboro Road, Nashville - all services on Feb. 14 canceled.
- First Presbyterian Church, 4815, Franklin Pike, Nashville - in-person services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. are canceled. The 8:30 a.m. service will be livestreamed.
Please contact your church to ensure services are being held.
