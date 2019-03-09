WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A pastor's greatest fear happens when he loses control of a bus with teenagers on board in the middle of the interstate.
The pastor, eight teenagers, two college students, and another adult from West Tennessee were all on the bus.
"We're all here. We're all safe. So, praise the Lord," Pastor Joshua Clark from Parrans Chapel Baptist in Bolivar said.
Pastor Clark spoke with News4 over FaceTime. He was behind the wheel and said they were heading home from an event in Chattanooga on Saturday.
They were on I-840 West near Highway 100 in Williamson County.
"Right as we were trying to slow down, a big gust of wind and started pushing us. Rain, lots of rain came. It caused us to hydroplane as we tried to correct from the wind and that's when all the sliding started," Pastor Clark said.
The pastor pushed luggage and an ice chest off of him so he wouldn't be trapped.
"We crawled out of the top hatch of the top of the bus," Pastor Clark said.
No one was seriously hurt, but Clark said one student ended up with eight staples in his head from a cut. Doctors also checked out several others.
"I was responsible for 11 other people on that bus and I felt that weight of responsibility," Pastor Clark said.
The bus is from a sister church called Dixie Hills Baptist. The pastor there picked them up.
Clark said they're now focusing on getting over the shock from the crash.
"We were spared. Could've been a lot worse. Could've been a lot worse," Pastor Clark said.
The group got home early on Sunday. The pastor told News4 he spoke about his experience during service on Sunday and how grateful he is everyone is alright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.