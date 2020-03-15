HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Surveillance video was captured when and adult and two juveniles broke into Community Church on Sunday.
Austin Cockrell, 26, and two juveniles were recognized by a Patrol Officer that had recently stopped the three for unrelated reasons.
The Patrol Officer was able to recognize the subjects from the surveillance video and later arrested Cockrell for Burglary and Theft over $10,000.
Cockrell was transported to Sumner County Sheriff's Office and is awaiting his court appearance.
One of the juveniles was confirmed to be the other subject seen in the surveillance and Juvenile Petitions were obtained.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact Hendersonville Detectives at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.
