NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, no doubt many of us will be putting up the Christmas decorations in the coming weeks, including getting the family Christmas tree as well!
But we want to make sure we're staying safety conscious for the holiday season and that includes some Christmas tree safety tips!
One in four Christmas tree fires start because the tree was placed too close to a heat source like a fireplace or a space heater.
Here are some helpful hints as you're putting up the tree this year.
Keep that tree at least three feet or more away from a heat source. Make sure you're watering the tree daily to prevent it from drying out.
Also, keep the tree near a smoke detector and have a fire extinguisher nearby. But that's not the only way fires can be caused.
One in three Christmas tree fires is caused by an electrical issue. Something as simple as plugging in your lights can cause a fire.
So, before putting those lights on the tree this year, just take a few extra moments, and inspect them to make sure there's no exposed wiring.
Don't load up the tree with too many lights. Keep lights to three strands or less on the tree.
Of course, before going to bed or heading out for a couple of days, make sure that the tree lights are turned off.
Finally, do not overload the light sockets. Just a small spark could be enough to start a fire.
Keep these tips in mind to stay safe this holiday season.
