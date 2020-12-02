NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A unique tree in Jackson, Tennessee is providing warmth for those who need it most.
The Christmas tree, that goes up in Jackson every year, is decorated with warm clothing that's free for those who need it. The idea is to offer the homeless population clothing for the winter months.
People can also leave clothing on the tree for those in need.
“Just standing in it for a few minutes without gloves on can be bad, and there are people who don’t have a way to keep warm, and so we just try to have something out there if you’re walking by and you’re cold, just grab something,” said Jordan Alexander with Jackson's Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center.
This year's tree is newer and bigger. In previous years, the town put up a smaller tree, but the donations got too big for it.
