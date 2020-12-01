NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The stairs of the Tennessee state capitol are officially in holiday mode after the Christmas tree outside was lit Monday night.
The tree was lit during the 'Christmas at the Capitol' celebration. The event included a handbell choir performance and a countdown to the annual tree lighting.
The Christmas tree was donated by a Franklin family, in honor of their parents.
Tonight, @MariaLeeTN and I lit the annual Christmas tree at the TN State Capitol. This tradition is a great reminder of the Christmas season and the hope that comes with celebrating the birth of Christ. pic.twitter.com/J2uBE7NjC6— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 1, 2020
Governor Bill Lee spoke at the lighting ceremony.
"When I think about Tennesseans, I think about much that is noble," Gov. Lee said. "And that's where my heart will be and where our hearts will be this season, is with he greatness of Tennesseans."
Gov. Lee will also offer a Tennessee residence virtual holiday tour on First Lady Maria Lee's website and social media channels in the coming weeks.
