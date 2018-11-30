The rainy forecast for this weekend has caused city officials to reschedule several big Christmas events.
The Christmas tree lighting festivities on the square in Franklin will now begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The event will feature singer/songwriter Holly Williams and artist JT Hodge, along with performances from local school choirs. Click here for more information about the schedule of events.
The Christmas tree lighting in Columbia has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature a performance from "The Voice" country artist RaeLynn.
