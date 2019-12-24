PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a wreck early Tuesday morning killed a Portland man.
Police say 34-year-old Joseph Board of Portland was killed on Dobbins Pike.
Board's '86 Chevy pickup was headed north when it crossed the centerline on Dobbins Pike near S. Martin Lane. The truck ran off the opposite side of the roadway and into the ditch, hitting four trees before coming to a stop.
He was reportedly not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
