NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It was a Christmas Eve one West Nashville family will never forget. A kitchen fire sent their house up in flames. That family of five is now displaced from their home and they say their house is a total loss.
"It was a horrible thing. I never experienced anything like that before in my life. I know what it's like now," Floyd White, the homeowner, said. "Thankfully we are alright.
Floyd White says 30 years' worth of Christmas memories were made inside of his home located on the 3600 block of Normandy Place. He says he never thought he'd have to spend this holiday season in a hotel.
"It's Christmas Eve and everybody was home trying to enjoy Christmas and get ready for Christmas day and it happened," Floyd said.
He tells us he was cooking dinner around 7:30 PM on Christmas Eve when ran to his bedroom.
"Went in there to get something and come back. What seemed like seconds was I guess a minute, I imagine, that's all it took, and it was on."
White says shortly after he stepped away from the kitchen, he heard the fire alarms and saw the thick smoke coming from the stove.
"By the time the alarm went off, it was too late," White said.
"Because the flames were shooting across the ceiling, running across the ceiling."
White says his daughter and his three grandkids have been living with him. None of them had the time to grab any of their belongings.
"We only had time to get out. Me and my three grandkids were home. My daughter she was gone so she came-- she arrived as soon as the fire trucks arrived too screaming," White explained.
Now the inside of his home is charred.
"The kitchen is gone," White said, "washing machine and everything is gone. The stove, refrigerator just burnt up. It's gone."
White says the American Red Cross has been helping him with his family's initial needs.
A GoFundMe has been made to help his family replace what they lost in the fire.
