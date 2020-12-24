NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Christmas Eve dinner for grieving mothers in the Midstate is virtual this year because of the coronavirus. The holidays are tough for these moms who lost their children to violence.

For the last couple of years, it's been held in Germantown.

Grieving families receive Christmas Eve dinner The holidays are tough for moms who have lost their children to violence. A support group called Mothers Over Murder is trying to help those moms who are dealing with heartbreak.

"October the 9th of 2011, I didn't think I was going to make it past that day,” Sharae Thompson said.

Thompson lost her son to gun violence that day.

She joined the Mothers Over Murder support group in 2017. It's been especially helpful during the holidays.

“The support means a lot during that time. Really get to be with other mothers who understand what you're going through,” Thompson said.

Typically on Christmas Eve, the support group holds a dinner.

The mothers share a bond they never wanted, but on this night you'll see joy and tears.

This year, it's over Zoom.

"Knowing that we still won't be able to reach out and touch and hold someone is going to totally be different,” Clemmie Greenlee, founder of the Mothers Over Murder support group said.

Even though this year's dinner is virtual, Greenlee said the moms will get gift bags with gift cards. It's all to show someone is there for them.

“Just seeing each other's face is going to give us the hope and the faith that we need to carry on into 2021,” Greenlee said.

It’s that hope and faith that’s carried Thompson to this point.

“And now this is December of 2020 and I'm like wow. I have been through it. There is life after the death of a child,” Thompson said.

The hope is to have the dinner back in person next year. If you or someone you know would like to join the support group, you can find more info here.