NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Those affected by the Christmas Day bombing in 2020 are getting more help with their bills. This help comes after a News4 investigation uncovered more than $100,000, just sitting with local organizations.

Investigative Reporter Lindsay Bramson has been tracking the money for months. Last month, she told you about the thousands of dollars still available to help people who need it. After our story aired, we found out some survivors started getting more money almost immediately.

Ashley Bergeron is one of those survivors. She’s still paying her mortgage for her home and art gallery near 2nd Avenue and renting another apartment. That’s on top of extra utility bills and other expenses she has while her gallery is under construction.

News4 Investigates helped connect Ashley with Catholic Charities, who’s in charge of that donation money, and she’s now getting more than $4,400 more to help pay her bills. The money she said she didn’t know existed until News4 told her.

“Because of your story and your help and your connections, Catholic Charities is helping me stay in my apartment just a little bit longer,” Bergeron said. "All the additional help makes such a difference. I have so much gratitude myself...so I know other friends and people in our community really do need this."

There is still more money available to survivors. To get in touch with Catholic Charities, click here.