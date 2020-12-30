Christmas day bombing scene officially turned over to Metro Police

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The tragic scene where a bomb went off in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day was turned over from the FBI to Metro Police on Wednesday.

Around 3:30 p.m., Metro Police officers took over the site and will "protect the area for the foreseeable future." Police said "some buildings pose a structural danger."

The FBI's Evidence Response Team completed its work on 2nd Avenue North & turned the site over to the city at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday morning, Gov. Bill Lee told the media that he had talked with President Donald Trump about the bombing. Lee has requested emergency declaration for support and relief due to the explosion.

"We are working very hard to find relief via the federal government. We have certainly made requests. The president has indicated that we are going to get that declaration that, which will provide economic relief. But there are many, working in many ways to help the businesses out," Lee said. "We expect that will be granted. There is no indication of any issues with regard to that. It'll obviously take some time."

Lee added the president is looking the declaration over with his team, to make sure that it was all in order. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Lamar Alexander and Representative Jim Cooper have sent a letter to the president in support of Lee's request.

Metro Police walked through with all law enforcement agency heads on Wednesday afternoon. Following the walkthrough, Metro Police Chief John Drake talked with the media.

Business and property owners in the area of 2nd Avenue North are told there is a plan to respond to calls if they find any debris inside their building in the weeks ahead. Those calls will reportedly be handled by the Evidence Response Teams.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management will continue to provide support by distributing tarps, plywood, securing cables, and other items to help property owners secure their buildings. You can find out how to donate supplies needed by clicking here.

According to officials, Broadway is anticipated to be open by the end of day and restricted areas will be bounded by the south side of Union Street, the east side of 3rd Avenue North, the north side of Broadway and the Cumberland River (noting that Union, 3rd Avenue, and Broadway will be open to vehicular traffic). Mayor John Cooper tweeted that the perimeter curfew has been extended to January 7.

Mayor John Cooper tweeted that the perimeter curfew has been extended to January 7.

Metro officials also say they will have 140 officers spread through downtown, the Gulch, Demonbreun Street, and the 5 Points area of East Nashville ahead of New Year's Day. Those officers will be following up on complaints lodged through Hub Nashville. To submit a complaint, click here.

No one will be allowed into establishments after 10 p.m. and businesses will have to close at 11 p.m.