NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville musicians got on stage last night and raised more than $8,000 dollars for the city's homeless shelter Room in the Inn.
If you missed it, a streaming repeat show with a chance to donate will be up and available this Friday.
Dave Pomeroy and his guitar have led this charitable Christmas parade of music for 22 years, inside the Church of Christ Cathedral. They've raised a half a million dollars.
$7,000 more came in after last night's show. All the proceeds go to help Nashville’s homeless shelter Room in the Inn.
Pomeroy said that it’s just the Nashville way.
“We look out for one another,” Pomeroy said. “That's what makes Nashville, Nashville.”
The church and the cause every year make it more than just another gig.
“It gets me grounded,” he said. “You know after a long time on the road we are ready to do our part we're making a difference.”
