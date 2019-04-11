NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that a Tennessee State football player who made a full recovery after a traumatic brain injury will announce the fifth-round pick for the Titans at the NFL Draft in Nashville.
.@TSU_Tigers Christion Abercrombie to announce fifth-round pick for @Titans at the NFL Draft in Nashville.READ https://t.co/iLMk88KAwx@tsu_football pic.twitter.com/SzViitlBPk— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 11, 2019
Christion Abercrombie recently finished eight-week therapy sessions at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. He was injured during a game at Vanderbilt in September and was in critical condition before undergoing brain surgery.
He’s now running again and working out. His mother said she can remember when he couldn’t even sit up alone or walk.
The family said his recovery is a miracle.
