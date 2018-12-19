A special homecoming was held Wednesday for Tennessee State University football player Christion Abercrombie to celebrate his incredible recovery.
Abercrombie collapsed during a game against Vanderbilt in September and suffered a severe brain injury.
"We’ve been trusting God and that’s why we’re here because of all the prayers and God,” said Staci Abercombie, Christion's mother. “Christion has fought a good fight and because of God and their prayers he’s here. He’s a miracle.”
Abercrombie has been going through intense therapy in Atlanta since the brain injury.
“It’s touch and go. Some days he understands exactly what you’re saying and then the next hour he’s forgotten what you’re saying, so we just tell him every day to keep fighting and you’re doing great on your road to recovery is coming soon," said Abercrombie.
Abercrombie says Christion starts outpatient therapy next week, which is an eight week program, five days a week.
