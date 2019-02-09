NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Christion Abercrombie, a Tennessee State University linebacker recovering from a brain injury, returned to TSU Saturday and spent time with his teammates, according to TSU Football's website.
Welcome back, Christion Abercrombie. The family is all here. We missed you. #BigBlueRising pic.twitter.com/r9Zn2zKEsu— TennesseeSt Football (@tsu_football) February 9, 2019
Abercrombie was injured during a game on September 29, 2018 and was in critical condition before and after undergoing emergency brain surgery.
Christion hasn’t stopped smiling since he came through the door. #BigBlueRising pic.twitter.com/BSKt7LbXNP— TennesseeSt Football (@tsu_football) February 9, 2019
Abercrombie continued to improve and began recovering at a hospital in Atlanta that specialized in brain injury therapy. He eventually went into outpatient recovery and has seen a steady improvement.
Christion: “I missed y’all so much.” pic.twitter.com/C4n8j7obvP— TennesseeSt Football (@tsu_football) February 9, 2019
“It’s touch and go. Some days he understands exactly what you’re saying and then the next hour he’s forgotten what you’re saying, so we just tell him every day to keep fighting and you’re doing great on your road to recovery is coming soon," said his mother in an earlier interview.
A GoFundMe page to support Christion and his family has raised over $60,000 to date.
Christion Abercrombie making incredible recovery since brain injury
A special homecoming was held Wednesday for Tennessee State University football player Christion Abercrombie to celebrate his incredible recovery.
Abercrombie collapsed during a game against Vanderbilt in September and suffered a severe brain injury.
"We’ve been trusting God and that’s why we’re here because of all the prayers and God,” said Staci Abercombie, Christion's mother. “Christion has fought a good fight and because of God and their prayers he’s here. He’s a miracle.”
Abercrombie has been going through intense therapy in Atlanta since the brain injury.
“It’s touch and go. Some days he understands exactly what you’re saying and then the next hour he’s forgotten what you’re saying, so we just tell him every day to keep fighting and you’re doing great on your road to recovery is coming soon," said Abercrombie.
Abercrombie says Christion starts outpatient therapy next week, which is an eight week program, five days a week.
TSU player Christion Abercrombie on the road to recovery
ATLANTA, Ga. (WSMV) -- Tennessee State University player Christion Abercrombie is making big steps toward recovery after he suffered a brain injury earlier this year.
His mother, Stacie Abercrombie, tweeted Sunday that her son was able to leave the Atlanta hospital where he is being treated to watch some football.
"Today was a 'Super Special Sunday!' Stacie wrote. "We took Christion home for a couple of hours to watch some [football]! Because of God and your [prayers] it was possible!! I’m so amazed and thankful for the miracle that God allowed in my son!! This is truly a [gift]!"
Special Sunday indeed.Wow!Continued prayers to your family. https://t.co/ebCG5Ocium— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) December 16, 2018
Abercrombie collapsed during a football game at the end of September and underwent emergency brain surgery.
He was in critical condition for a week, then transferred to Georgia for specialized brain surgery at a hospital in Atlanta where he is continuing his recovery.
After months of recovery, Christion Abercrombie tweets thanks and offers hope
After months of recovery, injured TSU football player Christion Abercrombie says he'll be "back on top" soon.
Abercrombie took to Twitter on Monday for the first time in two months, thanking the community for their support.
I am him! And GOD is good all the time. Thank you everyone for the prayers. 🔙🔛🔝🔜— C.Abercrombie (@SafeMode6_) December 3, 2018
Back in November, Christion's mom took to Twitter to offer encouraging news after he ate his first meal by mouth since September.
Abercrombie collapsed during a football game at the end of September and underwent emergency brain surgery.
He was in critical condition for a week, then transferred to Georgia for specialized brain surgery at a hospital in Atlanta where he is continuing his recovery.
TSU linebacker Christion Abercrombie's condition continues to improve
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An injured TSU football player continues making strides in his recovery.
Christion Abercrombie's mother tweeted about a "remarkable day" late Tuesday evening, saying Christion ate his first meal by mouth since September 29.
Today was such a remarkable day💙❗️Christion ate his first meal by mouth since 9/29. God is moving in my son’s life. We are so grateful for all of the support and prayers. Waiting patiently on a full recovery in Jesus name 🙏❗️We see the miracle in the making! #Christionstrong— Staci Abercrombie (@smabercrombie) November 7, 2018
It was on that day that Abercrombie collapsed in the middle of a game against Vanderbilt. He had been battling a life-threatening brain injury ever since.
Abercrombie is still recovering at a hospital in Atlanta that specializes in treating brain injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY from October 14, 2018:
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University football player who was injured during a game last month is now in stable condition, according to team officials.
TSU Linebacker Christion Abercrombie was injured during a game on Sept. 29 and had been in critical condition ever since, even after undergoing emergency surgery.
The team said in a tweet Sunday, Abercrombie was taken off a ventilator and has been breathing on his own for more than 24 hours.
Update on Christion Abercrombie - October 14, 2018 pic.twitter.com/F5ECu7VUwt— TennesseeSt Football (@tsu_football) October 14, 2018
Earlier this week, Staci Abercrombie said her son is "moving in a positive direction and making progress."
In a tweet Tuesday, she said Christion Abercrombie squeezed her hand so hard that her "knuckles were popping."
Staci Abercrombie is asking for continued prayers as her son recovers from his injuries.
Linebacker Christion Abercrombie was injured during a routine play in the first half of the game against Vanderbilt on Sept. 29. He made it to the sideline and complained of a headache, then collapsed. He later underwent emergency brain surgery.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help their family with medical expenses. Click here to donate.
'God is working a miracle': Injured TSU football player continuing to recover
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A beloved Tennessee State University football player is on the road to recovery after a life-threatening brain injury.
Christion Abercrombie collapsed during a football game against Vanderbilt University last month.
His mother posted this update on Sunday night:
God is working a miracle right in this moment. Christion is able to wave his hand, tell time, mumble names and the word yes. (when asked)he also gave a hug. It started when his dad heard something, and said “Can you talk”, he whispered YES! Blessings on Blessings
News4 spoke to Abercrombie's mother recently about her faith that he will pull through.
"I just feel that God's plan was different than what our plan was for Christion. Christion stated that he wanted to be closer to God, so something had to change in his life, and I think was his change," she said.
Abercrombie was moved from Nashville to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta last week.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Abercrombie and his family. It has raised more than $60,000 so far. Click here for more information.
Mother of injured TSU football player says he's 'moving in a positive direction'
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The mother of a Tennessee State University football player who was injured during a game last month says he is showing signs of improvement.
Staci Abercrombie said her son is "moving in a positive direction and making progress."
In a tweet Tuesday, she said Christion Abercrombie squeezed her hand so hard that her "knuckles were popping."
Staci Abercrombie is asking for continued prayers as her son recovers from his injuries.
Linebacker Christion Abercrombie was injured during a routine play in the first half of the game against Vanderbilt on Sept. 29. He made it to the sideline and complained of a headache, then collapsed. He later underwent emergency brain surgery.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help their family with medical expenses. Click here to donate.
Today is “Terrific Tuesday!” God is working a miracle in Christion! He is moving in a positive direction and making progress. Christion is so strong. He squeezed my hand so hard, my knuckles were popping. Giving God all the glory in this. Keep praying. #ChristionStrong— Staci Abercrombie (@smabercrombie) October 9, 2018
TSU player's mom: 'We're trusting God for a miracle'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The family of Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie spoke publicly for the first time since he underwent emergency surgery on Saturday night after an injury that occurred during the Tigers’ game at Vanderbilt.
“Each day is a battle, but Christion, he’s a strong young man,” said Staci Abercrombie, Christion’s mom. “We’re trusting God for a miracle.”
Abercrombie was apparently injured during a routine play late in the first half against Vanderbilt.
He made it to the sideline and complained of a headache, then collapsed.
He had emergency brain surgery on Saturday and has been in critical condition ever since.
Staci Abercrombie said she saw her son on Saturday morning before the game and that her son was acting normal, just getting pumped for the game.
Even though she and her husband were in the stands, they didn’t see Christion go down.
She said the doctors at Vanderbilt have been wonderful and they have received a ton of support. They said Christion is a fighter and he’s fighting now.
Abercrombie said Christion hasn’t opened his eyes and he remains in critical condition, but said they are seeing signs of encouragement, especially when they play him gospel music.
“He was listening to different music and he responded with raising his hand, trying to raise his hand,” Staci Abercrombie said. “He loves music. He loves God. He loves ‘Let It Rain’ by Bishop Paul Moore and I kept playing it and kept playing it and he would rub my nails as he heard different songs so those are the positive signs that we’re seeing.
The doctors aren’t saying whether they will be more surgeries for Christion Abercrombie.
On Tuesday night hundreds gathered for a vigil on the TSU campus.
His family was joined by fellow students along with college leaders and teammates to pray for his recovery.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Abercrombie's family with medical expenses. To donate, click here.
TSU holds vigil for injured football player Christion Abercrombie
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Hundreds gathered Tuesday on TSU's campus for a vigil for injured football player Christion Abercrombie.
The linebacker was sent into emergency surgery after he was injured in the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, but it remains unclear what exactly happened to him.
"It's been a hard time but we are going to get through it. God is here with us and Christion. He knows it and he's gonna be just fine." said Abercrombie's uncle Kevin Richardson. "He is improving daily and we're looking forward to seeing more from him."
In a radio interview on Sunday morning with Nashville Sports Radio, TSU Head Coach Rod Reed confirmed none of the hits Abercrombie took during the game against Vandy were out of the ordinary -- making the cause of the still-unknown trauma a mystery.
The team said they are still working determine when the LB was hurt, but believe the injury occurred sometime during the second quarter of the game.
Abercrombie was being tended to on the bench at the end of the second quarter. When halftime came, he was walking toward the locker room with trainers and needed to stop and rest.
After an on-field evaluation, it was determined that Abercrombie needed to go to the hospital.
Team officials said Abercrombie is out of emergency surgery at Vanderbilt Medical Center and remains in critical condition.
The mother of TSU football student-athlete Christion Abercrombie says her son is “fighting.” He remains in critical condition after being injured in yesterday’s Tennessee State-Vanderbilt game. Staci Abercrombie asks for continued prayer. #PrayersForChristion #TigerFamilyInPrayer pic.twitter.com/zz1vGtpbsn— Tennessee State Univ (@TSUedu) September 30, 2018
