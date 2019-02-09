christion abercrombie web.png

LB Christion Abercrombie

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Christion Abercrombie, a Tennessee State University linebacker recovering from a brain injury, returned to TSU Saturday and spent time with his teammates, according to TSU Football's website.

Abercrombie was injured during a game on September 29, 2018 and was in critical condition before and after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

Abercrombie continued to improve and began recovering at a hospital in Atlanta that specialized in brain injury therapy. He eventually went into outpatient recovery and has seen a steady improvement.

“It’s touch and go. Some days he understands exactly what you’re saying and then the next hour he’s forgotten what you’re saying, so we just tell him every day to keep fighting and you’re doing great on your road to recovery is coming soon," said his mother in an earlier interview.

A GoFundMe page to support Christion and his family has raised over $60,000 to date.

