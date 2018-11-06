Damage was scattered over the Christiana area of Rutherford County after a tornado hit overnight. Angie Walker passed away after her home on Midland Road was flipped. The sounds of hard work echoed from the homes of many neighbors trying to build back from the damage.
"We've already counted all the cows today," said neighbor Beth Smotherman, walking out toward a field. "They're all still there. That's a good thing."
Smotherman parked the cars in an outdoor building Monday night thinking she'd just be keeping them safe from hail. She had no idea what her Williams Rd. home would see.
"The windows and the house, I could just hear a lot of popping," she said. "We got in our safe place. After five or six minutes, it got real calm. It was quite a shock when I looked out, and there wasn't anything left. It's just a lot of debris, a lot of mess."
Smotherman walked around the garage where her family repaired trucks. The garage was leveled.
"There's so much debris," she said. "It's just spread through the woods. It's just unreal. It's unreal what the wind and storms can do."
The damage spans miles of Christiana including Rock Springs Midland Road. There, a trailer was overturned and a house had its roof ripped off among the damage.
"It's just so sad," said Smotherman. "It's unbelievable. It's crazy that storms can do things like this."
Smotherman is counting blessings, both for the family and friends helping clear up the garage and for their home escaping the damage just feet away.
"You see all the thunder storm warnings, severe warnings," she said. "You know it could happen, but you don't really expect it to land in your backyard or in your house. It makes you feel how lucky you are. It could have been the opposite so easily."
The home where Angie Walker passed away in during the tornado is walking distance from Smotherman's home. Smotherman's family sends the Walker family their condolences.
