Christian County Sheriff's Office looks for parents of child found wandering in Crofton

CROFTON, KY (WSMV) - The Christian County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating the parents of a wandering child alone in Crofton on Tuesday.
A caller found an unidentified child walking around the 100 block of West Mill Street without any supervision.
The sheriff's office said the child "is safe and in good health."
The sheriff's office is looking to locate the child's parents. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Christian County Sheriff's Office at 270-887-4141 or 270-890-1300.
