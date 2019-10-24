EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WSMV) - Christian County Jail escapee Creadell Hubbard was captured by US Marshals in Evansville, Indiana.
Hubbard was captured around 2 a.m. and will be transported to Henderson County Jail. Details surrounding his arrest are still unclear.
This story is developing and will be updated. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
ORIGINAL STORY:
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Hopkinsville Police are searching for a wanted escapee from Christian County Jail believed to be armed and dangerous.
Investigators say 61-year-old Creadell Hubbard escaped through a heating and cooling system between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. He has a violent criminal history including charges of fleeing to possession of a firearm and handgun by a convicted felon. He is also a suspect in a past shooting call on the 1700 block of Jago Road.
Hubbard is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds with black and gray hair. If you have any information, contact the Hopkinsville Police Department at 270-348-6306.
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Hubbard's arrest. Hubbard has ties to Hopkinsville, Henderson, KY, and Evansville, IN.
