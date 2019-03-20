HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - An employee of Christian County Schools who handled food at an elementary school has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to the school system.

The employee works at Indian Hills Elementary School.

An investigation found that the risk of school patrons becoming infected is very low.

Christian County Public Schools officials are working with the Christian County Health Department to prevent any new cases from occurring in the community.

School officials said Indian Hills Elementary administration has notified all parents and staff of the situation.

New case of hepatitis A reported in Nashville, raising total cases to 191 Metro Public Health Department officials confirmed one new case of hepatitis A has been reported in Davidson County in the past week, raising the total confirmed cases to 191 since December 2017.

Nashville is in the midst of a hepatitis A outbreak in the last year with 193 cases confirmed since December 2017.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown colored urine, and light-colored stools.

Yellowing of the skin or eyes may also appear. People may have some or none of these symptoms. It could take up to 50 days after being exposed to the virus for someone to become ill.

Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. The virus spreads when an infected person does not wash his/her hands adequately after using the toilet or engages in behaviors that increase risk of infection.

Careful hand washing, including under the fingernails, with soap and water, along with vaccination of anyone at risk of infection, will prevent the spread of this disease.

CDC recommends hepatitis A vaccination for the following groups:

• All children at age 1 year

• Travelers to countries that have high rates of hepatitis A • Family members and caregivers of recent adoptees from countries where hepatitis A is common • Men who have sexual contact with other men • People who use injection and non-injection illegal drugs • People with chronic (lifelong) liver diseases, such as hepatitis B or hepatitis C • People who are treated with clotting-factor concentrates • People who work with hepatitis A infected animals or in a hepatitis A research laboratory



For information on Hepatitis A in Kentucky, click here.