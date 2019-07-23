NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews across the Midstate are relying on a new group to help them during search and recovery missions.
The Christian Aid Ministry has a team called Rapid Response Services.
The group is made up of mostly Mennonite men who are all FEMA certified.
The group has a lot of resources like boats, sonar and underwater remote control explorer.
They said if they don’t have the equipment they need, they can call on their other teams from places like Ohio, Pennsylvania and Illinois.
“It was just an area where we could help people, not only in recovering a body for finding someone that’s lost, but also they need emotional support and if we’re there to help them bring closure, that’s what we’re there for,” said Delmar Graber with Christian Aid Ministry.
The group’s first mission was to help in the search for Joe Clyde Daniels in Dickson County.
