MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Wednesday was a big day for country music star and Murfreesboro native Chris Young.
Middle Tennessee State University hosted the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Chris Young Cafe, a live-entertainment venue for students in the MTSU Department of Recording Industry.
The cafe, located on campus, unveiled his Tennessee Music Pathways marker with a Chris Young "Famous Friends" mural.
The mural features faculty and influential MTSU graduates on the side of the cafe's entrance.
"One of the coolest things that's happened in my career so far with my name on a building," Young said of the venue at his alma mater.
"It will encourage our students to dream bigger," Sidney A. McPhee, President of Middle Tennessee State University, said. "Every time they see it, their aspiration will seem attainable."
The Chris Young Cafe will be a teaching and practice place for many students and is not just musicians.
"Whether they are musicians, comedians, entertainers, people that just want to learn how to engineer, produce, videographers, photographers, anything, I hope everyone finds a use," Young said in front of a crowd gathered to celebrate the grand opening. "I hope everyone finds a use."
"This is going to be like any other venue you would be at," Beverly Keel, Media and Entertainment Dean, said. "This is a game-changer for us."
The cafe is north of 4,000 square feet and designed to hold up to 240 people. The maximum number of guests allowed for social distancing is 74
"To be here and have a select few of people was awesome," Young said. "A big thank you to MTSU for making sure everybody stayed safe.
The event also featured a special scholarship presentation from The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project of $10,000 to the MTSU College of Media and Entertainment.
"Charlie loved Chris Young. They were great friends. Chris was the first recipient of the Charlie Daniels Patriot award that we created from the foundation," David Corlew, Executive Director and Cofounder with Charlie Daniels of The Journey Home Project said.
