RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Country music star Chris Young is returning to his roots.
Young is headed to Murfreesboro where a café named after him is opening on MTSU's campus.
He attended the school back in 2005 and will be back on campus for the opening on Wednesday.
School officials say as part of the opening, a mural will be unveiled inside the new building and Young will also perform a song.
In a release put out by MTSU, the café will be a learning laboratory for student performers and technicians during the day and a performance venue at night for music, radio broadcasts, comedy and other entertainment.
News4 will be there to bring you all the updates, but you can also stream the event by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.