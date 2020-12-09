NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Chief John Drake has created a new position within the Metro Nashville Police Department and is tapping a current police captain for the job.
Capt. Chris Taylor was promoted to the rank of deputy chief and will serve as the police department's new chief of staff.
Chief Drake says Taylor will be tasked with coordinating community engagement across the department's five bureaus and eight precincts.
"Deputy Chief Taylor will serve as my representative and day to day liaison among police department components to ensure consistency of our community-based priorities to enhance Nashville’s safety,” Drake said in a statement.
“I want Deputy Chief Taylor to help maintain a focus on officers engaging residents to help improve neighborhood quality of life, while at the same time, ensuring that investigative components are working together seamlessly to identify criminals and remove them from our streets.”
Taylor has been with the department for 28 years and has worked in leadership positions in the Criminal Investigations Division and the Community Services Bureau.
Taylor most recently oversaw Metro Parks Police officers as captain.
