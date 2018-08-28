Chris Stapleton leads the pack with five nominations for the 52nd annual CMA Awards.
The County Music Association announced the nominees on Tuesday morning.
The awards show will be held at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will be returning as hosts for the 11th year in a row.
Entertainer of the Year:
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Kenny Chesney
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year:
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year:
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
New Artist of the Year:
- Lauren Alaina
- Luke Combs
- Chris Janson
- Midland
- Brett Young
Vocal Group of the Year:
- Lady Antebellum
- LANCO
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
Vocal Duo of the Year:
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
- Sugarland
Single of the Year:
- "Broken Halos" - Chris Stapleton
- "Drinkin' Problem" - Midland
- "Drowns The Whiskey" - Jason Aldean ft. Miranda Lambert
- "Meant To Be" - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
- "Tequila" - Dan + Shay
Album of the Year:
- Chris Stapleton
- Kacey Musgraves
- Keith Urban
- Thomas Rhett
- Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year:
- "Body Like A Back Road"
- "Broken Halos"
- "Drowns the Whiskey"
- "Drunk Girl"
- "Tequila"
Musical Event of the Year:
- "Burning Man" - Dierks Bentley ft. Brothers Osborne
- "Dear Hate" - Maren Morris ft. Vince Gill
- "Drowns the Whiskey" - Jason Aldean ft. Miranda Lambert
- "Everything's Gonna Be Alright" - David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney
- "Meant To Be" - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
Musician of the Year:
- Jerry Douglas
- Paul Franklin
- Dann Huff
- Mac McAnally
- Derek Wells
Music Video of the Year:
- "Babe" - Sugarland ft. Taylor Swift
- "Cry Pretty" - Carrie Underwood
- "Drunk Girl" - Chris Janson
- "Marry Me" - Thomas Rhett
- "Tequila" - Dan + Shay
