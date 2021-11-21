WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Hazmat crews helped stop a chlorine leak inside the Winchester Water Plant on Saturday morning.
Crews from Coffee County, Manchester and Tullahoma assisted Winchester Fire around 7:30 a.m. Saturday after a call for a leaking chlorine gas cylinder. Crews placed a special device on the 1-ton cylinder to stop the leak.
No injuries were reported in the incident and no gas was released from the building as there are air scrubbers installed to clean the air before it is released from the building.
