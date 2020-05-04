Degeneration, bad posture, and compressed discs are all things that can happen from sitting in the wrong position for long amounts of time.
In the short term, it can cause back and neck pain.
Then there are the headaches.
"It's going to increase the frequency of the onset of those, the intensity of them, it's going to increase the pain level," said Dr. David Hausmann, a chiropractor with Stronghold Health.
Hausmann said, when sitting, it's all about height.
"You want it to be where your knees are about 15 degrees lower than your hips," said Hausmann. "Raise the height of your computer monitor 15 degrees above your eye level."
Hausmann said, you might consider investing in a dynamic chair and be sure to get up and walk around throughout the day.
"In doing so, when you're walking, it actually moves your tail bones and your hips, which helps to replenish nutrients and oxygen to your brain," said Hausmann.
Here's what not to do: Hausmann said, don't sit on your couch hunched over with your computer on a table.
Don't lie down on your couch with your devices propped up next to you.
Don't underestimate the power of problems caused by poor positions.
"Because down the line health is your greatest asset and if you don't have health, you're not going to be effective at anything," said Hausmann.
If you're already experiencing headaches, Hausmann suggested laying on your back with ice behind your neck and your hands in bowls of warm water.
Hausmann has more life hacks on his website strongholdhealth.com
He's also planning to offer an at home spine strengthening bootcamp in the near future.
