NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Chiropractors aren’t treating COVID-19 patients, but they are helping doctors and nurses on the frontlines.
Nashville chiropractor Dr. David Hausmann, of Stronghold Health, said he's seeing a huge increase in the number of doctors and nurses coming to him for care. He already sees existing health professional patients coming more often.
Hausmann said it all has to do with the fact that they’ve been working longer and, in many ways, harder shifts.
“They’ve been spending all of this extra time standing lifting patients moving patients around compressing their spine and the problems that they were already dealing with now all of a sudden are intensifying,” Hausmann said.
Hausmann said for him, it’s an honor to be able to help the front line workers, so they can continue to do their important work
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.