NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Chinese Americans are taking a stand against a Tennessee senator.
A group gathered at Nashville Public Square on Saturday afternoon.
They said they're upset about Senator Marsha Blackburn's recent tweets saying China has a history of lying and cheating.
Those protesting say the tweet is an insult to any person of Chinese descent.
"We think she as a senator has really, her remark has crossed the boundaries and scopes of even political rhetoric," protester Jinliang Cai said.
The Tennessee Chinese American Alliance also wrote a letter to Blackburn calling for her to denounce her recent remarks.
