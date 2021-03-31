NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt is set to begin a new phase in the COVID vaccine trial. There are 100 children between the ages 6 to 11 are enrolled in phase 2 and 3 study.
"This is a combination of phase 2 and phase 3 study. When we're trying to find that Goldilocks dose, we consider that a phase 2. The protocol is written in such a way we immediately and seamlessly move into this phase 3 portion where we're able to compare the vaccine to a placebo injection", Dr. Buddy Creech, director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program, said.
Creech said the trial would follow an age de-escalation dose approach.
"Often, we will start at the older age groups and give them a smaller dose of the vaccine as an attempt to try to figure out do we have to give as much as we give an adult," Creech said.
Researchers said it's paramount to have children take part in these studies to better grasp how they will react to the vaccine. Emily Pratt, a senior at Hillwood High School, said she tried to be a part of an earlier study back in the fall.
"I turned 18 this past fall, so like my goal was to get into the trial regardless, but it had already started to kind of fill up. I'm all about trying things and helping research get better," said Pratt.
The study starts on the heels of good news in the Pfizer vaccine trial. Data shows that it's 100% effective in protecting children ages 12 to 15.
"Whether Pfizer or Moderna makes them, they're tracking together," Creech said. "Their side effect profile is similar. The immune response is similar, and the efficacy is similar. So this gives us a great deal of confidence that not only will we see these types of high vaccine effectiveness in the Pfizer vaccine, but also the Moderna vaccine."
Creech said it is very like that all teens will be able to get vaccinated before going back to school in the fall.
