TRIGG COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A woman is behind bars after her two children were found dead at the scene of a house fire in Cadiz, KY, Tuesday afternoon.
Kentucky State Police say troopers responded to a house fire on Jefferson Street around 1:50 p.m. The bodies of two juveniles were found inside the home.
Investigators revealed the juveniles' mother, 30-year-old Keyona Bingham, reportedly left her children unattended at the home. While they were alone, a fire somehow started.
Bingham was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree. She is currently at the Christian County Jail.
Fire officials are still working to find out how the fire started.
An autopsy will be performed Wednesday in Madisonville, KY.
