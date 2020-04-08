Keyona Bingham

Keyona Bingham

 Courtesy Christian County Jail

TRIGG COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A woman is behind bars after her two children were found dead at the scene of a house fire in Cadiz, KY, Tuesday afternoon. 

Kentucky State Police say troopers responded to a house fire on Jefferson Street around 1:50 p.m. The bodies of two juveniles were found inside the home. 

Investigators revealed the juveniles' mother, 30-year-old Keyona Bingham, reportedly left her children unattended at the home. While they were alone, a fire somehow started. 

Bingham was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree. She is currently at the Christian County Jail. 

Fire officials are still working to find out how the fire started. 

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday in Madisonville, KY. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.