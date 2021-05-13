HAMPSHIRE, TN (WSMV) - School officials at one school in Maury County have been told to "shelter in place" on Thursday afternoon.
The PIO for Maury County Schools Jack Cobb confirmed to News 4 that students and staff at Hampshire Unit School were told to "shelter in place."
Officials tell us that students were able to dismiss on time with the exception of one bus whose route is along the roadway that was closed down. Those parents were able to pick their children up from the school.
The "shelter in place" order comes after the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to News 4 they had one suspect in custody and another suspect was on the loose. It is unclear what lead to the arrest and search of the suspects.
Hampshire Pike is closed at this time. The closure of Hampshire Pike could cause delays with bus routes since Hampshire Unit School is scheduled to dismiss shortly.
There is no word on injuries or arrests.
News 4 has a crew headed to the scene on-air and online.
