NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Children ages 12 to 15 in Nashville are rolling up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Vanderbilt Medical University Medical Center began vaccinating those children with the Pfizer vaccine. Ansley Martin, 12, and her 14-year-old sister Lily said they are so grateful to receive their first dose. The two sisters say they have felt the impacts of this pandemic firsthand.

“Our parents are both doctors, and we felt it pretty deeply the effects of coronavirus,” Martin said.

The two shared the moment with their dad, who is a pulmonary critical care doctor in Sumner County.

“It’s been so much bad this year. It just feels good to have some hope and joy,” Dr. Jason Martin said.

Vanderbilt said the vaccinated 725 people on Thursday. Most of the slots were filled by 12 to 15-year-olds. Vanderbilt officials said they’re hoping to continue to fill up the slots.

“It is hard. We want people to be vaccinated. It is scientifically the most safe and hopeful thing we have to protect our population,” Heather Odell, Vanderbilt mass vaccination site leader, said.

Vanderbilt is only vaccinating current patients. However, many pharmacies and urgent care facilities are offering Pfizer shots.

For more information on Metro Nashville Public Health Department vaccination locations, click here.