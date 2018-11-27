BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The three children of the woman who police say was killed inside her Williamson County home by her husband have filed a lawsuit against his estate.
According to police, Emma Kate Teeters was fatally stabbed by her husband, Jerry Matthews, on Nov. 20.
The three children, all under the age of 18, witnessed their mother's murder.
Teeters' father shot and killed Matthews during the incident. He was injured during the attack but was recently released from the hospital.
The lawsuit is seeking $200 million in punitive damages for the "early, unnecessary, painful and wrongful death" of their mother.
According to the court document, all three children have "suffered mental anguish and severe emotional distress" following the loss of their mother.
Matthews was the chairman and CEO of Matthews Aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.