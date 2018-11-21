Three children are left without their mother after a deadly attack at the Governor's Club in Brentwood.

Police said 55-year-old Jerry Matthews stabbed his wife Emma Teeters and her father Terry Teeters, before Terry Teeters shot and killed Matthews.

Terry Teeters had surgery Tuesday night at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he’s in critical, but stable condition.

Advocates said this latest incident is a stark reminder that domestic violence doesn't discriminate.

Terry Teeters' Facebook page shows a picture perfect photo taken on Mother's Day of 2017.

In it, his daughter Emma and her husband Jerry Matthews are smiling with her three children.

“These children, who are now left without a mother, they're left without someone to care for them. It has a huge ripple effect in our community,” said Becky Bullard with the Metro office of Family Safety.

Bullard said Tennessee ranks fifth in the nation for domestic violence where men kill women.

“There's always the idea that someone will change, that idea that love can keep someone together. The idea, this offender is not going to do it again,” said Bullard.

Matthews was the chairman and CEO of Matthews Aviation. The company website said he was an U.S. Air Force veteran with 30 years of aviation experience.

An email from the company says no formal statement regarding Matthews will be issued.

Emma Teeters, a 39-year-old mother of three, worked at Chanel. At least two of the children were inside the house when Matthews attacked his wife.

The 911 call went out around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. When police arrived they heard gunshots coming from inside the house. Terry Teeters, 78, had shot and killed Matthews, coming to the aid of his daughter.

“It can be really challenging for family members to know the best way to help, for someone who is in an abusive situation,” said Bullard.

Terry Teeters previously lived in Las Vegas and Oregon where he was the general manager of a radio station. Police say he and his wife were living in the home on Governor's Way at the time of the attack.

Matthews was charged with cocaine possession in Florida 10 years ago.

His ex-wife told News4 he had a very violent history. Court records show he was arrested for aggravated and domestic assault seven years ago. She filed for divorce in 2014 over “irreconcilable differences.”

There were no records showing Emma Teeters had filed for divorce herself.

“Leaving a relationship is absolutely the most dangerous time for someone who is experiencing abuse. They're taking away that power and control from the abuser,” Bullard said.

Nashville will have its first standalone Family Safety Center opening in February 2019. It's a one-stop location for people to escape domestic violence, get the resources and help they need to remove themselves from these violent relationships.