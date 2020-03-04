MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - In Mt. Juliet, many residents are doing what they can to help their fellow neighbor, even the youngest among us.
As News 4 was driving down the road in the Providence Neighborhood Wednesday, several small hands began flagging down the station vehicle. Turns out, they were children in the neighborhood.
The kids have a snack stand that reads “Tornado Relief.”
Beth Spruill’s 8 year old son, Caleb Spruill thought of the idea after speaking with his childhood friend.
“Yesterday, we did the same thing for my friend. And I like to do it. Like to help people,” Spruill said.
“My son said ‘How could we help mom?’ He said ‘Can we set up a snack stand and sell things and give money to the people affected by the tornadoes?” Beth Spruill said.
“Someone has to watch the babies, so this is a good simple way we can feel like we’re giving back,” Neighbor Samantha Cox said.
By mid-day Wednesday, the children raised more than $300.
Spruill plans to donate the money to Cross Point Church.
“Even without a chainsaw, the little ones can be the hands and feet of Jesus,” Spruill said.
