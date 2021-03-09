NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Children are not being taken to hospitals as often since the beginning of COVID-19.
According to research from the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, 43% fewer kids are being the scene for common pediatric illnesses.
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt said, "We compared hospitalizations from the three years before the pandemic to what we have been seeing since March of 2020."
The study analyzed 44 different children's hospitals in the United States. Dr. Atoon added that while there has a decrease in infectious and non-respiratory illnesses, they discovered a striking reduction in hospitalizations for pneumonia asthma, and bronchiolitis.
While some of the cause is due to mask-wearing and social distancing, Dr. Atoon says parents have also changed how they seek medical attention as a result of the pandemic.
The research also indicates that teens had a slightly smaller reduction in respiratory and nonrespiratory illnesses. Researchers believe this could be because teens do not adhere to social distancing protocols and mask-wearing as much as younger children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.