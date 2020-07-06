NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - This summer the coronavirus has parents across the country concerned for their children’s education, many worrying their child will lose some of what they learned the previous year.
Sometimes called the “summer slide,” this year experts say the slide could be even more troublesome because the effect the coronavirus had on the past school year.
“This is a really crucial time to their social and emotional development,” said Denise Daniels, child development expert. “We try to keep kids focused on the future, future orientation. We want them to think about what would you like to do with your friends. As soon as we don't have to stay home.”
Experts say now is a critical time to catch up on any last minute summer learning, with schools set to reopen in just a few weeks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.