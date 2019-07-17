NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Six people were hospitalized after crews responded to the scene of a rollover crash on Dickerson Pike early Tuesday.
Police tell us the car involved hit a pole near Donald Street around 3:30 a.m.
Four children and two adults were inside that vehicle at the time of the crash. One of the adults was badly injured, while the other victims suffered minor injuries. Police tell us they are from out of town.
The cause of the crash has not yet been released. An investigation is underway.
