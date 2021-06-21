A disturbing story in Sumner County has parents frustrated with the City of Gallatin's Day Camp. Parents tell News 4 after their daughter experienced racism for the first time, she was unable to find a camp counselor, so she left and walked home without a counselor noticing.
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Parents told News 4 that their 10-year-old daughter experienced racism for the first time this month at the City of Gallatin Day Camp.
As a result, their daughter, Makayla Jones, told by a group of campers she couldn't play with them because she was black, tried to find an adult camp counselor. But there wasn't a counselor present, so Makayla left the property and walked 3.5 miles home without anyone noticing.
"The two receptionists, they even looked up and didn't even think that I just escaped class," Makayla Jones said.
Gallatin City Attorney Susan High-McAuley told News 4, the Gallatin Day Camp is very racially diverse and that one of the children against who the racial allegations are made is a minority.
High-McAuley also said this incident occurred during registration early on the first day of the camp as many children were arriving.
"I was shocked when she came knocking at my door. She was the last person I expect to be here," Derina Jones, Makayla's mother, said. "She could have gotten kidnapped, could have gotten hit by a car, and no one would have known."
Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown released a statement to News 4.
"It really blew me out of my mind thinking that a child could just walk out," Reuben Jones, Makayla's father, told News 4.
The Jones family has not reached a settlement and has hired a lawyer.
