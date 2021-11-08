NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Monday will mark the first time children ages 5-11 will get a chance at a vaccine to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Last week, after the CDC gave final approval of the Pfizer vaccine, doses were immediately shipped out and made readily available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices.

Metro Health’s plan for child vaccinations begins this morning at 8 a.m.

The Pfizer vaccine for children is two doses, taken three weeks apart, but is only one third of the dosage that adults received.

Health departments preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccine to kids Health departments across Tennessee are getting ready to administer the Pfizer vaccine to kids, but the Metro Nashville Health Department said it wants to make sure everyone is completely prepared and that’s why its roll-out date is Monday.

Dr. Gill Wright with the Metro Health Department says vaccinated children will help with school exposure and stopping the spread in the classroom.

He says this is the next step in trying to get everyone protected from covid-19.

“A lot of people think about it in terms of herd immunity, we need a certain percent of the population to really protect the whole population,” Wright explains. “So it is varied of what that estimate is but somewhere between 70 and 90 percent need to be vaccinated, fully vaccinated to prevent easy spread of any of the various virus variants.”

The shots will be offered at the Community Assessment Center from 8 a.m. until 2.p.m. at the drive-through site off Murfreesboro Pike and 28th Avenue North.

There are also clinics set up from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at several Metro schools, starting today, including Maplewood High School and Cane Ridge High School.

For more on these pop-up clinic locations, click here.