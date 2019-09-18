SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a car that struck a 4-year-old child on Candlelight Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a mother was walking with her 4-year-old when the child suddenly began crossing the street and was hit by a light silver Dodge Caliber that was driven by a male driver, possibly in his 20's.
The child suffered minor injuries.
The mother and driver had a brief conversation. The driver then left the scene and headed to Port Royal Road.
Officers were unable to find the car; it has an out-of-state tag. Anyone with information, please call Williamson County Emergency Communications at 931-486-2632.
